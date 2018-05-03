Giavotella revealed Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he was released by the Marlins.

After failing to win a reserve infield spot with the Marlins while attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Giavotella was assigned to Triple-A New Orleans to begin the season. He appeared in 10 games in the Pacific Coast League, hitting .214 across 28 at-bats before being cut loose to make room for JT Riddle (shoulder), who was optioned to New Orleans after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Giavotella will try to latch on with another organization as infield depth in the high minors.