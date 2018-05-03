Johnny Giavotella: Let go by Miami
Giavotella revealed Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he was released by the Marlins.
After failing to win a reserve infield spot with the Marlins while attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, Giavotella was assigned to Triple-A New Orleans to begin the season. He appeared in 10 games in the Pacific Coast League, hitting .214 across 28 at-bats before being cut loose to make room for JT Riddle (shoulder), who was optioned to New Orleans after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Giavotella will try to latch on with another organization as infield depth in the high minors.
More News
-
Marlins' Johnny Giavotella: Signs NRI deal with Marlins•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Goes unclaimed following DFA•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Gets DFA'd•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Making first start with new team•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Returns to majors•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Sent back to minors•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...