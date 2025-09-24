White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Back with big club
The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Cannon takes the 26-man roster spot of Wikelman Gonzalez after he was placed on the 15-day IL with a right elbow impingement. Cannon has appeared in 20 games for Chicago this season, making 17 starts, and owns a 5.67 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 78:37 K:BB across 98.1 innings.
