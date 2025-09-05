White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Demoted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Cannon was just recalled Thursday but will head back to the minors a day later after being touched up for five runs over 2.1 innings in a bulk relief appearance. The righty has managed just a 5.67 ERA across 17 starts and three relief outings for the White Sox this season.
