The White Sox optioned Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Cannon was just recalled Thursday but will head back to the minors a day later after being touched up for five runs over 2.1 innings in a bulk relief appearance. The righty has managed just a 5.67 ERA across 17 starts and three relief outings for the White Sox this season.

