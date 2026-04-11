The White Sox are planning to summon Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte to serve in bulk relief against the Royals on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Cannon was unable to break camp with Chicago and has struggled in two starts with Charlotte so far, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits while posting a 10:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings. However, the White Sox appear set to have Cannon work at least a few innings Sunday behind opener Grant Taylor. Duncan Davitt is likely to be sent down to the minors to make space on the 26-man roster for Cannon, per Fegan.