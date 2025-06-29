The White Sox activated Cannon (back) from the 15-day injured list, and he'll start Sunday against the Giants.

The right-hander has been sidelined most of June due to a lower-back strain, but he's ready to rejoin Chicago's rotation after one rehab game. Cannon threw 48 pitches over three scoreless innings during that outing, so he's likely to have some workload limitations in his first couple starts back with the White Sox.