White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Rocked in bulk-relief outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cannon allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings versus the Twins on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.
Cannon pitched out of the bullpen, following 1.1 scoreless innings from opener Fraser Ellard. Cannon's struggles mostly came in the fourth inning, but the White Sox were ultimately able to overcome them and went on to win 11-8. The right-hander's 2025 had some promising moments in the first half, but he's now allowed 25 runs (24 earned) over 21.1 innings across his last five appearances. This outing may not have been enough to give him another turn through the rotation. Overall, Cannon has a 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78:37 K:BB through 98.1 innings across 20 appearances (17 starts).
