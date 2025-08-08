default-cbs-image
The White Sox optioned Cannon to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Cannon had yielded six or more runs in three consecutive starts, and he'll lose his spot on the active roster Friday. The poor stretch of play came out of nowhere for Cannon, as he had allowed six total runs in his previous four outings. Wikelman Gonzalez was recalled from Charlotte in a corresponding move.

