White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Set for bulk relief Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox will recall Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte to pitch in bulk relief during Thursday's game against the Twins, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cannon owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 96 innings in the majors, but he's set to make his return to Chicago and follow opener Fraser Ellard on Thursday. The right-hander will get to face a Twins offense that sports a .696 OPS since the beginning of August, but he shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option after giving up at least five earned runs in each of his last three big-league outings.
