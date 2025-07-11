White Sox's Jonathan Cannon: Start rained out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cannon's start against the Guardians on Thursday was postponed due to rain.
The teams will have a doubleheader Friday, with the first game set for 3:10 pm ET. Cannon will likely take the ball in that contest and square off against Logan Allen, though the White Sox have not yet made that official.
