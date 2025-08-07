Cannon (4-9) allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks over 1.2 innings to take the loss against Seattle on Wednesday. He struck out three batters.

Cannon fell behind quickly, giving up a two-run home run to Josh Naylor in the first inning. Things got even worse for the hurler in the second, as the Mariners put five more runs on the board, the final three of which came on a Julio Rodriguez three-run homer. The seven total runs Cannon allowed were his most so far this season, and he's now given up a total of 19 runs (18 earned) across 12 innings over his past three starts. The rough stretch has ballooned his season ERA from 4.18 to 5.34.