Cannon allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

It was truly a mixed bag for Cannon in the outing -- he had pretty good control in throwing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and missed plenty of bats, notching an impressive 18 whiffs and a season-high nine punchouts. However, the right-hander also tied a season-worst mark in allowing six runs, though one was unearned. Cannon also served up two homers after giving up just one long ball over his previous four outings combined. He had posted a 2.66 ERA across 20.1 frames during that four-game stretch, so Wednesday's performance was a step back despite the healthy punchout total. Cannon's next start is projected to be a home matchup against Philadelphia.