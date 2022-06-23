Garcia (side) will start in center field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Garcia is back in the lineup for the first time since June 17 after recently tending to some discomfort in his left side, but he made an appearance off the bench in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays to erase any concern about a potential trip to the 10-day injured list. Though he's previously made starts at second base, shortstop and in right field this season, Garcia will add a new position to his ledger Thursday while the top two options on the depth chart -- Luis Robert (leg) and Adam Engel (hamstring) -- aren't available. Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday while Robert is day-to-day, so as long as the latter is back in action in a few days, Garcia will then shift his focus back to playing in the infield.