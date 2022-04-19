White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito (abdomen) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After two straight postponements to begin the week, the White Sox will begin a string of six games in five days Wednesday, and Giolito's potential return for the final contest of that stretch would be a fortunate development for Chicago's banged-up pitching staff. Before the White Sox sign off on him making his return this weekend, however, Giolito will need to prove in his simulated game that he's not compromised by the left abdominal strain that forced his early exit from his April 8 season debut. Because Giolito worked only four innings in that start and has been on the shelf for the past two weeks, he'll likely be on a limited pitch count if he gets the green light to rejoin the White Sox on Sunday.