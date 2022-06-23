Giolito (4-4) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after surrendering seven runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walk across five innings.

Giolito generated 10 swinging strikes on 95 pitches but gave up five extra-base hits, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette during the fourth inning. The right-hander had a 2.63 ERA through his first seven starts of the year, but in his past five outings he's allowed 30 runs (27 earned) with a 25:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings. Giolito tentatively lines up to next take the mound Monday against the Angels.