Giolito (4-2) earned the win Sunday in Tampa Bay, striking out three in six innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks.

Giolito held the Rays scoreless through the first four innings but struggled in the final two frames. In the fifth, he allowed a homer to Isaac Paredes, and in the sixth, following an error, allowed a two-out two-run homer to Mike Zunino. It was the first time all season that he struck out fewer than five batters. The 27-year-old has allowed an alarming 10 homers in 48.1 innings this season across nine starts. His next start will likely be next weekend against Texas.