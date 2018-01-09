Giolito acknowledged finding a comfortable mental focus while at Triple-A Charlotte last season, and then carried that change to the majors, Scott Merkin of the White Sox's official site reports.

Giolito posted a 2.38 ERA over seven starts with the White Sox, however, he permitted eight home runs in just 45.1 innings. The long balls were the fuel for his 4.99 FIP -- we don't often see that wide a variance between ERA and FIP. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old right-hander is expected to take up residency in Chicago's rotation to start the 2018 season, and he will be given room to develop.