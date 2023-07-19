Giolito (6-6) took the loss Tuesday as the White Sox fell 11-10 to the Mets, surrendering eight runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.
New York ambushed the right-hander for five runs in the first inning alone, as rookies Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty both took him deep, and things didn't get much better for Giolito from there. He's now served up 20 homers on the season in only 116 innings, helping to fuel his 3.96 ERA, but his 1.20 WHIP and 122:39 K:BB remain respectable. He lines up for his next start this weekend in Minnesota.
