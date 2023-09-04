White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that the team is "shooting for maybe Wednesday" for Robert's (quad) return to the lineup, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert will miss a third straight start Monday with a right quad cramp and is not expected to play Tuesday's either. "We're shooting for maybe Wednesday," Grifol said. "Which would be perfect because Thursday's off and we can go back to his normal schedule Friday. The most important thing is he's way better." It wouldn't be a surprise if Robert is ultimately held out through Wednesday, giving him an extra two days when combined with Thursday's off day. It does appear he'll avoid the injured list, but it might be difficult for fantasy managers to start him this week.