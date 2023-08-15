Robert (finger) is starting in center field and batting third against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Robert was out of the lineup for the entirety of the three-game series versus Milwaukee over the weekend due to a sprained right pinky finger, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener. The 26-year-old has hit well in 24 games since the All-Star break with five home runs, eight steals, 14 RBI and an .848 OPS in 89 at-bats.