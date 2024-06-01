Robert (hip) will serve as the designated hitter Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte and will be reevaluated afterward to potentially be activated from the injured list, MLB.com reports.

Even with the positive news, manager Pedro Grifol cautioned that Robert won't return as an everyday player and will need a scheduled day off between every two to four starts. Robert has made only one appearance with Charlotte through Friday, and he went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.