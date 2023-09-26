Robert (knee) could be placed on the 10-day injured list, ending his season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Van Schouwen hears that Tyler Naquin is expected to join the White Sox, which would seem to point to a stint on the IL for Robert, who exited Sunday's game in Boston with a left knee injury. The injury isn't believed to be serious, but with so little time remaining in the season, there would be little incentive to push Robert to return. If his campaign is indeed over, Robert would finish having slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases.