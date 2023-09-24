Robert was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox with right knee soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Robert suffered the injury on a slide into second base after he worked a walk during the first inning Sunday. The 26-year-old outfielder will be evaluated Monday after the team returns to Chicago and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Departs with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits 311-foot difference-maker•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Two steals in Friday's loss•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Three hits, homer in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Tallies 36th homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: On bench Sunday•