Robert exited Thursday's game against the Guardians in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout to begin Thursday's game, but he appeared to tweak something while running out a grounder in the top of the eighth inning. The nature of his injury isn't clear, and it's not yet known whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.