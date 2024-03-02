Robert is fully healthy in spring training after his 2023 season was ended by a knee injury, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Robert was mostly healthy across a full season for the first time in four big-league campaigns and racked up 590 plate appearances. He narrowly missed a 40/20 season and should be in line for another dynamic stat line in 2024 so long as he can remain on the field. While the White Sox may deal many of their remaining veteran players as they continue to rebuild, Robert is expected to stay on the roster as he is under team control for four more seasons.