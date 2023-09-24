Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 1-0 win over Boston.

Robert provided the thunder in Saturday's rain-soaked pitcher's duel, tucking a low liner just fair of Pesky's Pole in Boston for a ninth-inning solo homer that proved to be the game-winner. The ball left his bat at 95.4 mph and wouldn't have been a home run in any of the other 29 big-league ballparks. Regardless, it's a home run in the box score, bringing Robert's season total to 38 while hitting .264 with 36 doubles, 80 RBI, 90 runs scored and 19 steals across 143 games (585 plate appearances).