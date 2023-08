Robert went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Robert missed the White Sox's entire weekend series against Milwaukee due to a sprained pinky finger, though he returned with a solid performance. He provided the game-winning run with a solo homer in the seventh inning, his fourth long ball in his last 13 starts. Robert has also swiped five bags in that span while maintaining a .318 average -- elite fantasy production across nearly every category.