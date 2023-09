Robert (quad) is hoping to return to the lineup for Monday's game versus the Royals, MLB.com reports.

Robert was a late scratch from the White Sox' lineup each of the last two days due to cramping in his right quad. The issue seems to be relatively minor in nature, but the team will be extra cautious with the star outfielder so it's not a slam dunk that he will be back in action Monday. Oscar Colas has shifted over to center field to cover for Robert's absence.