Robert went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.
Robert was forced to miss three games within the last week due to a quadriceps injury, though he returned to the lineup Wednesday. He's collected four hits across 16 at-bats since, driving in two and scoring two runs. Most importantly, he's remained in the lineup every day and has shown no signs of a setback.
