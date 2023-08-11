Robert (finger) is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Robert isn't quite ready to give it a go after departing Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees due to a sprained right pinky finger. Trayce Thompson will patrol center field and bat seventh for the White Sox in Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
