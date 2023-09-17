Robert is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Twins.
Robert had started in 10 consecutive games since dealing with quadricep cramps. During that stretch, the outfielder is 6-for-40. Trayce Thompson will start in his place Sunday, batting sixth.
