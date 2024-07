Robert went 2-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases in Friday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Miami had trouble keeping Robert off the bases or preventing him from taking an extra bag when he got there, but his teammates couldn't bring him home. The 26-year-old has hit safely in eight straight games and 13 of his last 15, and over the latter stretch he's slashing .310/.394/.552 with three homers, five steals, eight RBI and 10 runs.