Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

Coming into 2023, Robert hadn't hit more than 13 homers in any big-league season. Now he sits just one long ball shy of 30, ranking fourth in Major League Baseball. He's already played in a career-high 102 games this season, slashing .267/.322/.557 in 431 plate appearances to date. He's added 11 stolen bases, tying a career high.