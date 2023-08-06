Robert went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Guardians.

Robert flexed both his power and speed in the victory, kicking off the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning and swiping a pair of bags in the fifth. The talented outfielder has already reached career-best marks with 30 homers and 14 thefts through 108 games on the campaign. Robert and Shohei Ohtani are the only players in the majors so far this season to notch at least 30 long balls and 10 steals.