Robert went 1-for-7 with a two-run home run and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Robert got off to a sluggish start after being activated from the injured list June 4, but he's picked things up of late. His homer Wednesday was his fourth long ball in his last 13 games, and he's hit .280 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored in that span. Robert has also been aggressive on the basepaths, swiping seven bags without being caught since June 19.