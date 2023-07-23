Robert went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Robert has shown more willingness to run lately, logging three steals in his last five games. His theft Saturday was his 11th of the year, matching his career-best total from 2022. The outfielder has hit well in July, batting .288 (19-for-66) with four home runs and five steals this month. Overall, he's up to a .273/.327/.566 slash line with 28 homers, 57 RBI, 66 runs scored and 25 doubles through 97 contests, one shy of matching his career high in games played.