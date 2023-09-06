Robert (quadriceps) is starting in center field and batting third Wednesday against the Royals.
Robert sat out the past four games while managing a quadriceps cramp, but he'll return to action for Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City. The 26-year-old already has career highs with 35 homers, 71 RBI, 81 runs and 17 stolen bases through 129 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting Tuesday, as expected•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Aiming for Wednesday return•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Held out of lineup again Monday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hoping for Monday return•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Nursing quad cramp•