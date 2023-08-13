Robert (finger) isn't in the White Sox's lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Robert will miss his third straight start Sunday after spraining his right pinky finger during Wednesday's game against the Yankees. Oscar Colas will start again in center field while Robert sits, and Gavin Sheets will get the nod in right.
