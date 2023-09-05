Robert (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Kansas City.
Manager Pedro Grifol previously suggested Chicago was targeting Wednesday for Robert to rejoin the starting nine, so it's no surprise the outfielder will sit Tuesday for the third straight contest due to a right quadriceps cramp. Oscar Colas will shift to center field while Gavin Sheets receives the start in right.
