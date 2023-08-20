Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Rockies.

Robert continued his impressive campaign with a monstrous 447-foot solo shot in the eighth inning. The outfielder has flashed a tantalizing skill set throughout his career, but until this season he's struggled to stay healthy, topping out at 98 games last year. Robert has been able to mostly shed that issue in 2023, and he's thus emerged as an elite fantasy producer, posting a .273/.326/.568 slash line with 33 homers, 67 RBI, 76 runs and 16 steals over 481 plate appearances. Shohei Ohtani is the only other big-leaguer with at least 30 long balls and 10 thefts so far this season.