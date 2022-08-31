site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Still sidelined Wednesday
Robert (wrist) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Robert is out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game due to a sore left wrist, but he remains day-to-day for now. AJ Pollock will start in center field and bat fifth.
