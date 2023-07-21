Robert went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

Robert is now 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts this year, putting him one bag shy of his career best set last season. The 25-year-old outfielder also extended his hitting streak to five games -- he's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with two home runs and six RBI in that span. Robert is slashing .275/.329/.571 through 395 plate appearances while setting new career highs this season with 28 homers, 65 runs scored and 57 RBI.