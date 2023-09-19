Robert went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Monday against the Nationals.
Robert popped his first home run of the month and 36th of the season when he took Joan Adon deep in the fifth inning. While he's enjoyed a very strong season, Robert is closing the campaign in a poor stretch as he's maintained just a .163 batting average while striking out at a 34.6 percent clip across his last 15 games.
