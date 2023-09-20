Robert went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss against Washington.

It's the first multi-hit game since Aug. 30 for Robert, who's now 4-for-9 with a pair of homers in his last two games after going 0-for-16 with 10 strikeouts in his previous four contests. The 26-year-old outfielder appears to be rounding back into form down the stretch. Robert's been a bright spot overall for Chicago this season, slashing .265/.316/.543 with 37 homers, 88 runs scored, 79 RBI and 17 steals across 584 plate appearances.