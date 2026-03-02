White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Back in action Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna (eye) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Giants.
Acuna had to depart a game last Wednesday and received stitches as a result of a laceration above his left eyebrow. He's healed now and ready to go. Acuna is 3-for-7 with one stolen base and a 0:2 BB:K in his first three contests this spring. Acuna is projected to open the 2026 campaign as the Opening Day center fielder for the White Sox.
