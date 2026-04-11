White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
After beginning the series 0-for-6 with a sacrifice fly, Acuna will retreat to the bench Saturday. Andrew Benintendi, Tristan Peters and Dustin Harris will start across the outfield.
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