White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that Acuna will be given "runway to show off his talent, ability, and ceiling," Brooke Fletcher of the Chicago Sports Network reports.

Acuna is the key piece acquired from the Mets in a trade that sent Luis Robert to New York. Getz's words suggest the White Sox plan to play Acuna every day in 2026, though it's unclear if it will be at one or a variety of positions. Acuna is primarily an infielder, but he's played lots of center field, as well, and it's possible he could slide into that spot as Robert's replacement. He's slashed only .248/.299/.341 so far at the big-league level, but Acuna is 16-for-18 in stolen base attempts in limited time, and it's in the speed department where he could be a fantasy asset in 2026. Acuna will turn 24 in March.