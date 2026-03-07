White Sox's Sean Burke: Bumpy start to spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out three across 3.0 innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.
This was Burke's third outing of the spring, and he's allowed a combined six earned runs across his last six innings. Despite the poor line Thursday, he did manage to settle in after allowing all four of his runs to the first six batters he faced. While Burke is expected to land a spot in the rotation to begin the season, manager Will Venable has been purposely non-committal about the roles of his pitchers to this point in the exhibition season, per Barry Bloom of the Chicago Sun-Times.
