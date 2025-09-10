The White Sox recalled Burke from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start Wednesday's game against the Rays.

He should have a good shot to remain in the Chicago rotation for the rest of the season, as the White Sox have a permanent spot available after Jonathan Cannon was optioned to Charlotte last weekend. Burke was demoted to Charlotte last month after posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 110:54 K:BB across 117.2 innings for the White Sox. Burke allowed 11 runs over 12.2 frames in three starts with Charlotte, but he pitched well his last time out this past Wednesday, fanning seven in a quality start.