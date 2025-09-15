White Sox's Sean Burke: Set for bulk-relief role
Burke will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Gilbert in Monday's game against the Orioles, Jack Antony of SI.com reports.
The White Sox called up Burke from Triple-A Charlotte last week to fill the opening in the rotation, and the right-hander served as a traditional starter in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rays. He took a no-decision in that outing, striking out five while allowing three earned runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks over 4.1 innings. Since Gilbert is unlikely to cover more than an inning or two before exiting the contest, Burke should have a good chance at matching the workload he handled in his previous appearance as a starter, and he could deliver better results since he'll likely be facing the bottom of the Baltimore lineup when he enters the contest.