Burke will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Gilbert in Monday's game against the Orioles, Jack Antony of SI.com reports.

The White Sox called up Burke from Triple-A Charlotte last week to fill the opening in the rotation, and the right-hander served as a traditional starter in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rays. He took a no-decision in that outing, striking out five while allowing three earned runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks over 4.1 innings. Since Gilbert is unlikely to cover more than an inning or two before exiting the contest, Burke should have a good chance at matching the workload he handled in his previous appearance as a starter, and he could deliver better results since he'll likely be facing the bottom of the Baltimore lineup when he enters the contest.