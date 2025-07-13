White Sox's Sean Burke: Settles for no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.
Burke wasn't dominant but did well enough to keep the Guardians in check, giving up just two runs before turning things over to the bullpen. The right-hander now holds a 4.36 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 97 innings in 19 appearances, including 16 starts, this season.
